2 suspects wanted for burglarizing churches on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are searching for two suspects accused of burglarizing churches on the South Side.

In each incident, the offenders would gain entry to a church by damaging a door or window, police said.

The offenders would then take items.

The incidents occurred in the following locations and times:

200 Block of East 69th Street between Oct. 23-27, between 3:30 p.m. and 10:45 a.m.

100 Block of East Marquette Road on Oct. 28, at 8:30 a.m.

200 Block of East 69th Street on Nov. 4 at 8:43 p.m.

Police say the offenders are described as two Hispanic males.

The vehicle used in these crimes is a maroon Chevy SUV.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area One at (312) 747-8384.