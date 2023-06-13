2 teens robbed, beat man riding train: police

Two teens are accused of robbing and beating a man on a train Tuesday morning.

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy each face one felony count of aggravated robbery while indicating that they had a firearm and one misdemeanor count of battery.

At about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the two teens allegedly implied they had weapons before robbing and battering a 28-year-old man who was riding a train in the 200 block of West 47th Street.

Responding officers located the offenders and placed them into custody.

No additional information was made available.