2 teens shot in Marquette Park

Two teenage boys were wounded by gunfire Saturday in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

They were in a southbound vehicle about 3 a.m. in the 7000 block of South California Avenue when someone fired shots from the sidewalk, according to Chicago police.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back while a 16-year-old was grazed on his right arm, police said. They were driven to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where both were in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.