Indiana man charged with murder, arson in grisly North Lawndale case: police

The Brief Deparris Slaughter, 32, of Munster, Indiana, has been charged with first-degree murder, residential arson, dismembering a human body, and concealing a homicidal death after a fatal March incident in North Lawndale. Police say he fatally shot a 68-year-old man, dismembered him, and set fire to the victim’s home on the 2300 block of South Kirkland Avenue, where the victim was later found by firefighters. Slaughter was arrested Saturday in Burnham, Illinois, and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.



An Indiana man has been charged with murder after a shooting and arson incident in March, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Deparris Slaughter, 32, of Munster, Ind., has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of residential arson, one felony count of dismembering a human body, and one felony count of concealing a homicidal death.

Slaughter was arrested on Saturday in the 13800 block of S. Brainard Avenue in Burnham, Ill.

He was identified as the offender who fatally shot a 68-year-old man and then intentionally set fire to a home in the 2300 block of South Kirkland Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood, according to police.

Deparris Slaughter, 32

The backstory:

Police and fire responded to the fire a little before 9 p.m. on March 7.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and found the 68-year-old man inside the home.

Reports said the man's body had been dismembered and he also suffered gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating the fire.

What's next:

Slaughter's next court date is scheduled for Monday.