Indiana man charged with murder, arson in grisly North Lawndale case: police
CHICAGO - An Indiana man has been charged with murder after a shooting and arson incident in March, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Deparris Slaughter, 32, of Munster, Ind., has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of residential arson, one felony count of dismembering a human body, and one felony count of concealing a homicidal death.
Slaughter was arrested on Saturday in the 13800 block of S. Brainard Avenue in Burnham, Ill.
He was identified as the offender who fatally shot a 68-year-old man and then intentionally set fire to a home in the 2300 block of South Kirkland Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood, according to police.
Deparris Slaughter, 32
The backstory:
Police and fire responded to the fire a little before 9 p.m. on March 7.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and found the 68-year-old man inside the home.
Reports said the man's body had been dismembered and he also suffered gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating the fire.
What's next:
Slaughter's next court date is scheduled for Monday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.