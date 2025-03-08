Man killed in fire on Chicago's West Side, arson investigation underway, police say
CHICAGO - A man’s death in a fire on the West Side on Friday night is being investigated as an arson-related homicide, according to police.
The fire happened at a home in the 2300 block of South Kirkland Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
Deadly fire
What we know:
Police and fire responded to the fire a little before 9 p.m. on Friday.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and found the 68-year-old man inside the home.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating the fire.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the man.
It was unclear exactly what the circumstances were surrounding the fire.