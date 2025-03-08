Man killed in fire on Chicago's West Side, arson investigation underway, police say

A man’s death in a fire on the West Side on Friday night is being investigated as an arson-related homicide, according to police.

The fire happened at a home in the 2300 block of South Kirkland Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Deadly fire

What we know:

Police and fire responded to the fire a little before 9 p.m. on Friday.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and found the 68-year-old man inside the home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating the fire.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the man.

It was unclear exactly what the circumstances were surrounding the fire.