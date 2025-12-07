From trash talk to tradition: Why Bears–Packers still matters

The Brief Bears and Packers fans at FIRST DRAFT bar shared passionate — and often playful — smack-talk, highlighting how the NFL’s oldest rivalry still carries deep emotion, history, and pride. Bears fans emphasized the stakes of the matchup, citing the division race, regional proximity, and big-city-versus-small-town tension, while some Packers fans argued it’s barely a rivalry given recent lopsided results. Despite the trash talk, fans from both sides acknowledged mutual respect and excitement for the future, noting that win or lose, the rivalry remains a cherished part of their football bonds.



Bears versus Packers – the mere mention of the NFL’s oldest rivalry invokes memories of John Facenda waxing poetically about all-timers like Mike Ditka and Curly Lambo, but this grudge match has been renewed thanks in no small part to the two teams playing a memorable December football game with first place in the NFC North on the line.

We ventured to FIRST DRAFT bar in the South Loop to talk to fans of both to find out why this game just matters more and what we found was that there was no shortage of smack-talk.

What we know:

David Lanier, who hails from the South Side and considers himself a lifelong Bears fan, sums it up this way: "It’s the oldest rivalry, it’s for the division, first place, the proximity of Chicago and Green Bay, big city versus small town…the hicks."

Gabriel Ortiz, on the other hand, is a faithful Packers fan who just so happens to be a Chicago native. His take on the rivalry is that it’s really no contest: "In order for it to be a rivalry, the Bears have to win more games, so I wouldn’t call it a rivalry anymore," he says with a wry smile.

It may come as no surprise that there’s not a lot of respect between these two fan bases at this particular watering hole; after all, there’s a lot of bad blood between these two franchises.

It was Aaron Rodgers who famously, or perhaps infamously, told the fans at Soldier Field, "I still own you!" Which is not to say that even the most bitter rivals can’t leave it all out on the field.

Ken Thorne, a lifelong Bears fan, came to FIRST DRAFT with friend and Packers fan Ryan Stewart.

"We get to be close friends every single day throughout the entire year, but twice a year, we get to hate each other, and we still get to beat up on each other," says Thorne.

As for Stewart, he’s equally rational: "If his team wins tonight (the Bears), we’ll get another chance in two weeks here in Chicago, and we’ll be at the game, so if it’s not tonight it’ll be in two weeks."

Whether fans of the Bears or the Cheese Heads, one thing the two sides agree on, the future of this rivalry is exciting!