Woman dies after crash with Postal Service truck in Chicago suburb, police say

The Brief A U.S. Postal Service truck driven by Leonard Moore, 48, drifted into northbound lanes on Mannheim Road in Des Plaines on Saturday, striking a 2005 Chrysler. The Chrysler’s driver, Laurie Jenson, 65, of Mount Prospect, was hospitalized and later died from her injuries. Moore was cited for improper lane usage and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 16; the crash remains under investigation.



A woman has died after her vehicle was struck by a U.S. Postal Service truck Saturday morning in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

What we know:

The crash occurred just after 10 a.m. in the 1700 block of Mannheim Road.

Police said a Postal Service truck driven by Leonard Moore, 48, was heading south when it drifted into the northbound lanes.

Moore told officers he temporarily lost control of the truck before it struck a northbound 2005 Chrysler, according to Des Plaines police.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as Laurie Jenson, 65, of Mount Prospect, was taken to a nearby hospital along with Moore. Jenson later died from her injuries, authorities said.

What's next:

Moore was cited for improper lane usage and is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Jan. 16 in Skokie.

The crash remains under investigation.