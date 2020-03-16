2 teens wounded in Dan Ryan shooting

Two 17-year-old boys were wounded by gunfire Monday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 87th Street.

Someone in a vehicle fired shots into another vehicle about 6:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

The victims were driven to a nearby hospital for treatment, state police said. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The 18-year-old woman driving the vehicle was uninjured, while an 18-year-old male passenger was injured by shattering glass, state police said.

Authorities shut down lanes and northbound ramps at 94th and 83rd for two hours for an investigation.