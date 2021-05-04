2 teens wounded in drive-by in Englewood

Two teens were wounded in a drive-by Monday night in Englewood on the South Side.

Just before midnight, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were outside in the 7000 block of South Throop Street, when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

The boy was grazed by a bullet on the back of his head and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. The girl was struck in the ear and brought to Stroger Hospital where her condition was stabilized.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Area One detectives are investigating.