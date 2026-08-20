Chicago ruled out as host city for 2028 Democratic National Convention

The Brief Chicago will not host the Democratic National Convention in 2028 after the party narrowed its list of potential host cities to Boston, Denver and Philadelphia. The Democratic Party did not say why Chicago, which hosted the 2024 convention, or Atlanta was eliminated from consideration. Party leaders expect to select the host city later this year for the convention scheduled for Aug. 7-10, 2028.



Chicago is out of the running to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention after Democrats narrowed their list of potential host cities to Boston, Denver and Philadelphia.

Chicago ruled out as 2028 DNC host

What we know:

The Democratic National Committee announced the three finalists Thursday as the party begins preparations for the 2028 presidential election.

DNC Chairman Ken Martin said the cities submitted "incredibly strong bids" and promised the convention would be an "inspiring celebration of our party's future nominee."

Party leaders are expected to make a final decision later this year.

The convention is scheduled for Aug. 7-10, 2028. It will give Democrats a chance to formally introduce their presidential nominee, rally supporters and begin the final stretch of campaigning ahead of the general election.

Republicans have already selected Houston to host their 2028 convention.

What we don't know:

The Democratic Party did not specify why Chicago and Atlanta were eliminated from consideration.

Officials visited all five cities in April and May. Among the factors they considered were each city's ability to handle convention logistics and raise money.

Chicago hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2024.

A general view of the stage on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination for president at the DNC which (Getty Images) Expand

The backstory:

Each of the three remaining cities has previously hosted a Democratic convention.

Philadelphia last hosted in 2016, Denver in 2008 and Boston in 2004.

The finalists are Democratic strongholds surrounded by suburban areas that have become increasingly important to the party in recent elections. The cities also offer access to fundraising and groups important to Democrats, including labor unions.

Colorado and Massachusetts have supported Democratic presidential candidates in recent elections, while Pennsylvania has been a major battleground state. President Donald Trump won Pennsylvania in 2024.

Big picture view:

The convention decision comes as Democrats focus first on this year's midterm elections.

The party is seeking to take control of the narrowly divided Republican-led House and potentially regain control of the Senate.

Democrats are also dealing with fundraising disadvantages compared with Republicans and financial debt. Martin has faced criticism over his leadership of the party.

At a recent DNC meeting in Texas, Martin downplayed the criticism and called for Democrats to unite ahead of the midterms and the 2028 presidential election.