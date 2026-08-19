Man, woman killed in shooting on Chicago’s West Side, police say
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were killed Wednesday after two gunmen opened fire on Chicago's West Side, authorities said.
Double homicide on Chicago's West Side
The backstory:
The shooting happened about 11:53 a.m. in the 200 block of South Pulaski Road.
Chicago police said a 25-year-old man was standing outside when two men approached him. At least one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the victim multiple times.
The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
A 64-year-old woman was later found unresponsive in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. She was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died.
What's next:
The gunmen fled south on Pulaski Road in a black vehicle, police said. No other injuries were reported.
No one is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.