Man, woman killed in shooting on Chicago’s West Side, police say

The Brief A 25-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were fatally shot Wednesday on Chicago’s West Side near Pulaski Road. Police said two men approached the 25-year-old before at least one opened fire. Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they died. The suspects fled south on Pulaski Road in a black vehicle. No other injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.



A man and a woman were killed Wednesday after two gunmen opened fire on Chicago's West Side, authorities said.

Double homicide on Chicago's West Side

The backstory:

The shooting happened about 11:53 a.m. in the 200 block of South Pulaski Road.

Chicago police said a 25-year-old man was standing outside when two men approached him. At least one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the victim multiple times.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A 64-year-old woman was later found unresponsive in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. She was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died.

What's next:

The gunmen fled south on Pulaski Road in a black vehicle, police said. No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.