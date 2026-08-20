Chicago police release video of person of interest in fatal shooting of CTA employee

The Brief Chicago police released video of a person of interest in connection with the June 29 fatal shooting of CTA employee Thomas Kevin Barlow in Roseland. Police described the person of interest as a male wearing a gray hoodie with a bear claw on the back and dark pants. A $10,000 reward has previously been offered for information that helps solve the killing.



Chicago police have released video showing a person of interest they are trying to identify in connection with the fatal shooting of a CTA employee earlier this summer on the South Side.

What we know:

Police said Thomas Kevin Barlow, 57, was fatally shot just after 4 a.m. on June 29 in the 9800 block of South State Street in Roseland. He was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he later died.

Thomas Kevin Barlow | Crime Stoppers

According to Case Files Chicago, Barlow was getting belongings from his vehicle when someone apparently tried to carjack him and opened fire.

Police have since released video showing a person of interest in the case. Investigators described the person as a male wearing a gray hoodie with a bear claw on the back and dark pants.

What they're saying:

Following Barlow's killing, Case Files Chicago held a news conference with the CTA union president, CTA employees and community members. The group called for better protection for transit workers who work overnight and early morning shifts.

"Every worker deserves to make it home safely after earning an honest living," organizers said in a statement. "This tragedy highlights the urgent need for stronger safety measures to protect frontline transit employees who are increasingly vulnerable to violent crime."

What you can do:

Cook County Crime Stoppers has offered a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the indictment or arrest of the person or people responsible.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the video or has information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-535-7867 or Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK312771.