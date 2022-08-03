2 wounded, 1 critically, in West Pullman shooting

Two people were shot in West Pullman Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 12300 block of South Michigan.

At about 5:35 p.m., a 38-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were in the street when they were shot by an unknown offender, police said.

The 38-year-old was shot in the back and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The 32-year-old man was shot in the right leg, and transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.