2 wounded in Grand Crossing shooting

Two men were shot Sunday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The men, 39 and 37, were standing outside about 12:35 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Ingleside Avenue when another person approached them and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 39-year-old was struck in the arm and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stable, police said. The other man was shot in the buttock and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.