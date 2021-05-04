2 wounded in Park Manor shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting in an apartment building Tuesday in Park Manor on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 5:50 p.m. in the Lafayette Plaza Housing Cooperative at 50 W. 71st St., according to Chicago police.

A 37-year-old woman was standing in the lobby when she was shot in the chest by someone standing outside the building, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police. It wasn’t immediately known if she was the intended target.

Shortly after, an 18-year-old man showed up to St. Bernard Hospital with abrasions suffered from the shooting, police said. He was in good condition.

In an earlier statement, officers said he had suffered a gunshot wound to the body.

Area One detectives are investigating.