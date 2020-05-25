2 WWII veterans in Western Springs honored with car parade on Memorial Day

When you have two World War II veterans in town, the Memorial Day parade is not staying home.

On Monday, Walt Bergenthal was told to wear his World War II hat. It was the only clue he received that there might be a surprise celebration.

“It's a big surprise. Didn't know this was going to happen,” he said.

The unexpected celebration was a caravan of love, all for 93-year-old Bergenthal and 94-year-old Wendell 'Seedy' Ulrich.

More than 100 carloads were honking, clapping, shouting and showing support for the only remaining World War II veterans in Western Springs.

“I'm amazed. I'm amazed. Bruce did good job. I'm honored. I'm honored,” Ulrich said.

“This is all my idea. You can't blame anyone else but me,” said parade organizer and Vietnam Veteran Bruce Harkin.

Harkin organized the car parade when coronavirus canceled the usual parade.

“Memorial Day is for those who've fallen, but also to remember those who've served,” he said.

Western Springs has had a Memorial Day parade for 30-plus years, with Bergenthal and Ulrich at every single one of them.

However, they understood this year was different.

“It just had to be with the virus going around to protect people,” Bergenthal said.

Even with a pandemic, there is no keeping these two apart. They are best friends who met in grade school and have lived next door to each other for 70 years.

They started the VFW Post in Western Springs, worked, raised families in the town and still volunteer to help other veterans.

“They're loved. They refer to Western Springs as queen of suburbs and Seedy would be the diamond as oldest resident in Western Springs, I think, and Walt would be right up there,” Harkin said.

It was not their usual Memorial Day parade, but it is one they will never forget.