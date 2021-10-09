2-year-old among 15 wounded in citywide shootings Friday

A 2-year-old girl was among 15 people wounded in citywide shootings Friday.

The girl and a man were shot Friday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side. They were getting into a car in the 8400 block of South Sangamon Street when someone drove by in a silver SUV and opened fire about 4:45 p.m., according to Chicago police. The girl was struck in the arm and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. The man, 25, was shot in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was also in good condition.

About an hour later, three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting after a funeral in West Englewood. They were attending a repast about 5:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in a dark Jeep drove up and opened fire, police said. A 55-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. Another man, 70, was struck in the hand and transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. A male, whose age wasn’t known, was shot in the shoulder and drove himself to the University of Chicago. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

A 19-year-old man was seriously hurt in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side. The man was standing outside about 10:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when two males got out of a black Chevy Malibu and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the back and abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago in serious condition, police said.

At least nine others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.

Two people were killed and 13 others were wounded — including three teens — in shootings in Chicago Thursday.