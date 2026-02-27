20 injured in crash involving CTA bus on Chicago's South Side, officials say

The Brief 20 injured in crash involving a car and CTA bus at Pershing Road and King Drive around 4 p.m. Friday. 15 taken to hospitals, 5 refused treatment; one person in critical condition, another in fair condition. Cause of the crash under investigation as emergency crews responded to the scene.



Twenty people were injured in a crash involving a car and a Chicago Transit Authority bus on the city’s South Side, officials said.

Fifteen of the victims were taken to area hospitals, while five refused medical treatment, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

What we know:

The crash occurred about 4 p.m. Friday at East Pershing Road and South King Drive.

Several ambulances and fire trucks responded to the scene.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, 15 people were transported to hospitals and five others declined treatment, for a total of 20 patients.

One person was listed in critical condition and another was in fair condition, the department said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ First responders swarm South Side after crash involving CTA bus (FOX Chicago )

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.