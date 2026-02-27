20 injured in crash involving CTA bus on Chicago's South Side, officials say
CHICAGO - Twenty people were injured in a crash involving a car and a Chicago Transit Authority bus on the city’s South Side, officials said.
Fifteen of the victims were taken to area hospitals, while five refused medical treatment, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
What we know:
The crash occurred about 4 p.m. Friday at East Pershing Road and South King Drive.
Several ambulances and fire trucks responded to the scene.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, 15 people were transported to hospitals and five others declined treatment, for a total of 20 patients.
One person was listed in critical condition and another was in fair condition, the department said.
First responders swarm South Side after crash involving CTA bus (FOX Chicago )
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by footage from SkyFOX and the Chicago Fire Department.