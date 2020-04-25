20-year-old man with no pre-existing conditions among 91 Cook County residents dead of COVID-19

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed Saturday that 91 more residents have died of coronavirus-related causes, including a 20-year-old man who had no underlying health conditions.

The 20-year-old Park Forest man died Saturday of a novel coronavirus infection, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy did not reveal any conditions that contributed to his death.

The county’s death toll now stands at 1,351, the medical examiner’s office said.

Cook County makes up about 72% of the deaths in Illinois. Earlier Saturday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced 80 more deaths, raising the statewide total to 1,875.