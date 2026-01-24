Chicago man charged in 2020 fatal SW Side shooting, police say

The Brief Victor Garcia, 45, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal 2020 shooting in Chicago. Police said he fatally shot a 40-year-old man in Gage Park on June 21, 2020.



A Chicago man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a 2020 fatal shooting on the city’s Southwest Side.

What we know:

Victor Garcia, 45, was charged with first-degree murder, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Victor Garcia (Chicago Police Department)

Investigators identified Garcia as the suspect in the June 21, 2020, fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man in the 5500 block of S. Fairfield Avenue in Gage Park.

Garcia was arrested on Friday in Schiller Park, police said.

He was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Saturday.