Man charged in 2021 armed carjacking in West Englewood

A man is facing charges in connection with a 2021 armed carjacking in the West Englewood.

Clint Jeremiah Walker-Owens, 22, allegedly took a vehicle from a 36-year-old man at gunpoint on Oct. 26, 2021 in the 6300 block of South Damen Avenue, according to police.

He was arrested Wednesday in the 6400 block of South Hoyne Avenue and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm.

Walker-Owens is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.