2021 Lollapalooza raked in hundreds of millions for Chicago, study says

Researchers say Lollapalooza brought hundreds of millions of dollars into Chicago last year, according to a new report.

Crain's Chicago Business reported a research group in Texas found the music festival created $305 million in revenue.

That's up from $248 million in 2019.

The 2021 Lollapalooza festival was the first major event put on by the city since the Covid-19 pandemic started.