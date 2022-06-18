22-year-old fatally shot while in car on Chicago's Near West Side

A 22-year-old was fatally shot while in a vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of West Harrison Street.

At about 11:47 p.m., the man was a passenger in a vehicle when a red car approached and someone from inside began firing shots at him, police said.

The victim was shot in the lower back, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody.