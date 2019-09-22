21-year-old man shot and killed in Chatham

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday in Chatham on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

About 5:55 p.m., the man was sitting in a vehicle in the 8300 block of South Maryland Avenue when an unknown person approached him and opened fire, striking him multiple times in the head and upper body, police said.

He was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet confirmed his death.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate the shooting.