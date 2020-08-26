2,157 new coronavirus cases in Illinois

article

Illinois health officials on Wednesday announced another 2,157 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 more fatalities.

Wednesday marks the 36th consecutive day Illinois has recorded a four-digit daily caseload. On Saturday, the state saw its largest caseload in three months, recording 2,356 new COVID-19 infections.

There are now 225,627 total statewide cases and 7,954 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state’s positivity rate inched down to 4.0%, health officials said.

Labs have processed more than 50,000 coronavirus tests in the last day.

After a mid-May pandemic peak, Illinois cases have surged back upward since July. Over the last two weeks, the state has averaged about 1,880 new coronavirus cases per day, more than triple the state’s running rate on June 24.

As of Tuesday night, 1,573 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU while 132 were on ventilators.

Cook County health officials on Tuesday said the county’s death toll recently surpassed 5,000.