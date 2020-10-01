2,166 new coronavirus cases, 25 more deaths: Illinois health officials

article

Public health officials on Thursday said another 2,166 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Illinois, the second time this week the daily caseload surpassed 2,000.

Those cases were among 65,615 tests submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the highest daily test count this week.

The state’s seven-day testing positivity rate is now 3.5%.

Illinois health officials also said another 25 people have died from the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 8,696.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As of Wednesday night, 1,635 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 359 in the ICU and 149 on ventilators.