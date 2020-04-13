22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago Easter weekend

Three people have been killed and 19 more have been wounded in shootings across Chicago over Easter weekend.

A man was found shot to death Saturday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found 29-year-old Lamarcus Milligan about 11:09 p.m. in the 11900 block of South Indiana Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The weekend’s earliest eruptions of gun violence killed two men less than two hours apart Friday.

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot about 6:15 p.m. in Austin on the West Side, police said.

Demario Wyatt was in the 5900 block of West Potomac Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, striking him in the arm and hip, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

About 7:50 p.m., officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found another man shot to death in Englewood on the South Side, according to police.

Ezekiel Moores, 22, was found in the 5500 block of South Ashland Avenue with a gunshot wound to the neck, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The most recent nonfatal shooting hurt a 37-year-old man Sunday in Eden Gardens on the Far South Side.

He was inside an apartment about 11:38 p.m. in the 13200 block of South King Drive when a male suspect shot him in the leg, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Sunday evening, a 17-year-old boy was shot in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

He was walking through a gas station about 8:30 p.m. when someone fired shots, striking him in the hip, police said. The teen was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.

About an hour before, a man was shot during an attempted carjacking in Austin on the West Side.

The 29-year-old was inside his vehicle about 7:40 p.m. in the 800 block of North Massasoit Avenue when someone walked up and tried to steal it, police said.

After a struggle, the would-be carjacker pulled out a gun and shot the man twice in the arm, police said. The man drove himself to West Suburban Hospital, where he was in fair condition.

Three people were shot in a single incident Saturday in Cottage Grove Heights on the South Side.

The trio was outside about 7:30 p.m. in the 9700 block of South University Avenue when someone nearby fired shots, police said.

A 21-year-old man was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A 40-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the foot and taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.

Early Saturday, a man was injured in a shootout between two cars in Morgan Park on the South Side.

Officers saw the 22-year-old driving and firing at another vehicle about 12:55 a.m. in the 11000 block of South Hasted Street, police said. Someone in the other car was also shooting at him. Authorities tried to stop both cars, but one of them got away.

The officers followed the 22-year-old from 111th Street and Vincennes Avenue to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The driver was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and released from the hospital into police custody. Charges are pending.

Late Friday night, a man was shot during an argument at a gas station in Chatham on the South Side.

The 18-year-old was arguing with a male about 11:40 p.m. in a gas station in the 7900 block of South State Street when the male shot him in the hand, hip and leg, according to police. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The weekend’s earliest nonfatal shooting wounded a 39-year-old man Friday in Austin on the West Side.

He was arguing with a male on the sidewalk about 9:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Huron Street when the male pulled out a gun and shot him in the arm and pelvis, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Eleven other people were wounded by gun violence throughout the city.

Last weekend shootings in Chicago wounded 20 people, two of them fatally.