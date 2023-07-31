24-year-old man suffers graze wound during drug deal on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO - A man suffered a graze wound during a drug deal in West Pullman Monday night.
At about 6:50 p.m., a 24-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 400 block of West 126th Street when he was shot by an offender on foot during a narcotics-related transaction, police said.
He suffered a grazed gunshot wound to the back. He refused medical attention.
No offenders are in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.