26th employee contracts COVID-19 at Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s office

Another employee at the Cook County Circuit Court clerk’s office has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 26.

The latest employee to test positive was an employee who received a positive antibody test result after taking a Novel Coronavirus antibody blood test, according to a statement from the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County. Antibody blood tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus.

The employee was assigned to the Domestic Violence Courthouse, 555 W. Harrison St., and believes they had coronavirus months ago and did not exhibit symptoms while working, the clerk’s office said. They are at home.

The Clerk’s Office’s Department of Facilities Management is conducting routine cleaning of the area where the employee worked, the clerk’s office said.

Notification is being sent to all employees regarding the employee that tested positive.

The first cases of the coronavirus in the clerk’s office were reported March 25.