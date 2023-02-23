3 Arlington Heights school districts fight legislation that would give Chicago Bears tax break

Three Arlington Heights school districts plan to fight legislation that would give the Chicago Bears a tax break there.

Right now, the proposed legislation would allow developers to make payments to local taxing bodies, like schools, while also getting an assessment freeze of up to 40 years.

However, that would directly affect the amount of taxes that three school districts that border the property would collect.

The district plans to spend $9,000 a month to try and stop or change the legislation.