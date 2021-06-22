3 arrested after Aurora police officer attacked, strangled during traffic stop

Two women and one man have been arrested and charged for allegedly attacking, beating and strangling an Aurora police officer during a traffic stop Monday night.

Jennifer Taylor, 24, of Chicago, Sheba Taylor, 26, of Aurora, Paul Sherrod, 28, of Aurora were each charged with five felonies, including three counts of aggravated battery and resisting or obstructing a Police Officer Causing Injury, Aurora police said in a statement.

"I am at a loss of words when an officer is physically attacked from something that would have been a simple traffic ticket," Chief Kristen Ziman said. "We will not allow our city to become a place where criminals feel emboldened, and lawlessness ensues."

About 10:30 p.m., police say an officer saw a vehicle roll through a stop sign near the intersection of Plum Street and Randall Road. The suspects' vehicle then pulled into a driveway located in the 600 block of North Elmwood Drive and began yelling obscenities at the officer, according to police.

From left: Jennifer Taylor, Paul Sherrod, Sheba Taylor

During the traffic stop, police say a female passenger exited the vehicle. While the officer ordered the woman to return to the car, the male driver also exited the vehicle, police said. The male then allegedly approached the officer at the rear of the car and threatened to fight him.

According to police, the officer informed the driver and the female that he was also under arrest for obstructing. The male driver then took off running, and the officer ran after him, police said. The two female passengers ran after the officer and then began striking the officer with their fists and kicking him, according to police.

The officer was struck repeatedly in the head and body and was then strangled by a female passenger, police said.

A short time later, additional officers arrived and placed the subjects into custody.

All three suspects appeared in bond court late Tuesday morning.

Jennifer Taylor’s bail was set at $50,000, with 10 percent to apply for bond. She will next appear in court July 14th.

Sheba Taylor’s bail was set at $50,000, with 10 percent to apply for bond. She will next appear in court July 7th.

Paul Sherrod's bail was set at $75,000 with 10 percent to apply for bond. He will next appear in court July 6th.