Family of slain Chicago assistant principal to file wrongful death lawsuit following shooting

The family of a Chicago assistant principal who was shot and killed in his condo building in September of last year filed a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday.

The shooting happened on the 48th floor of the building at 60 E. Monroe St. as Abnerd Joseph was "wildly" knocking on residents’ doors, attempting to enter apartments and "yelling incoherently," according to a police report.

When the doorman and four tenants went to check, he allegedly struck the doorman several times. A tenant then tried to calm him down and was also hit and fell down, the report said.

Another tenant warned Joseph that he was armed and told him to stop hitting people. The police report said Joseph "turned and charged" at the tenant, who opened fire, hitting him several times.

Joseph, 32, was shot in the chest, abdomen, flank, armpit and ring finger, according to the report. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The tenant who fired the shots called 911 and waited for police to arrive, according to the report. That man, who has a concealed-carry license, was placed into police custody and subsequently released, officials said.

The family's attorneys said Joseph was experiencing an emotional crisis. Joseph worked at Intrinsic School in the South Loop. His students remembered him as a kind man who cared about them.

The family's attorney said building security didn't respond properly, or wait for police to help.

The full complaint is attached below or can be viewed here.