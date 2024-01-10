3 Chicago men charged with attempted murder in road rage expressway shooting

article

Three Chicago men have been charged in connection to a road rage expressway shooting that occurred last year.

Parrius F. Harding, 27, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and manufacturing with intent to deliver cannabis.

Rashad A. Rhodes, 18, and Tristan J. Dent, 18, have each been charged with attempted murder.

At about 10:47 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2023, Illinois State Police (ISP) Troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Interstate 290 westbound at Leavitt Avenue.

According to ISP, the victim's vehicle was shot by the occupants of a silver Audi. The victim was treated for a graze wound to his left leg by the Chicago Fire Department (CFD) and was released.

Following an investigation into the shooting, it was determined that the victim was involved in a road rage incident, and on Nov. 29, an arrest warrant was issued for Harding. He was then taken into custody.

As the investigation continued, ISP determined that Rhodes and Dent were allegedly passengers in the Audi at the time of the incident.

On Monday, ISP agents took Rhodes into custody. The last of the three, Dent, turned himself in on Tuesday.

All three men have been held for a detention hearing.