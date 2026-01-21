3Chicago restaurants land on Yelp’s 2026 ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’

The Brief Three Chicago restaurants made Yelp's ‘Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.’ list. The ranking was based on ratings, review volume and overall community feedback. The restaurants include Ciccio Mio, Un Amor and Trivoli Tavern.



Three Chicago restaurants earned national recognition on Yelp’s annual list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.

The ranking was based on ratings, review volume and overall community feedback.

River North’s Ciccio Mio ranked number 65 on the list with a 4.7 rating. The restaurant is known for its classic, cozy Italian dishes, including handmade pastas, rich sauces and flavorful meatballs.

Un Amor in West Town came in at number 96, earning praise for its vibrant Latin-inspired cuisine. Yelpers highlighted the bold dishes and creative cocktails, earning Un Amor a 4.7 rating on Yelp.

Also making the list is Trivoli Tavern, at number 98 with a 4.5 rating. The West Loop restaurant is known for its upscale tavern bites, vodka rigatoni and warm atmosphere.

