3 hurt in drive-by shooting in Back of the Yards

Three people were wounded in a drive-by Tuesday morning in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

About 2:15 a.m., an 18-year-old man and two other people, whose ages are unknown, were standing outside in the 4700 block of South Ada Street, when someone inside a passing gray SUV fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

The 18-year-old was struck in the foot and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The second person was grazed by a bullet on their right leg and refused treatment.

The third person was dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to their head and hand, police said. They are in critical condition.

Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.