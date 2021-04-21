3 hurt Tuesday in Chicago shootings

Three people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a woman who was hurt in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

She was walking through an alley about 10:45 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Eggleston Avenue when someone opened fire, grazing her in both legs, Chicago police said. The 21-year-old took herself to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in Calumet Heights on the South Side. About 6:30 p.m., the teenager was in the 9100 block of South Oglesby Avenue, when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered several gunshot wounds in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in serious condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

In the day’s first reported shooting, a woman was shot in Austin on the West Side. About 10:20 p.m., she was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 1600 block of North Merrimac Avenue, when someone fired shots, police said. She was struck in the right arm and driven to Loretto Hospital where she is in good condition.

Two people were shot citywide Monday.