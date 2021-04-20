2 shot Monday in Chicago

Two people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a man who was wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

About 12:12 p.m., the 42-year-old was found on the sidewalk in the 700 block of North Leamington Avenue with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

In the day’s first reported shooting a 29-year-old man was shot in Longwood Manor on the South Side. The man was walking on the sidewalk about 12:05 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 97th Place, when someone fired shots, police. He was struck in the leg and arm and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

Twenty-seven people were shot, five fatally, citywide last weekend.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP