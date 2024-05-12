Joliet drive-by shooting: 2 teens wounded while sitting on porch

Two 16-year-olds were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Joliet Saturday night.

Officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Henderson Avenue at 9:12 p.m. after two people were reportedly shot.

A 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were sitting on the front porch of a home in the area when they were struck by gunfire believed to have come from a silver Chevrolet Silverado that drove by.

The female victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her body and legs and was transported to Silver Cross Hospital in critical condition. The boy was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where he was treated and released.

Police said the vehicle fled southbound. Several shell casings were recovered at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. Joliet police are investigating.