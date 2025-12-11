Chicago crime: Man killed in NW Side home

The Brief A 39-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home early Thursday in the Cragin neighborhood. No arrests have been made as Area Five detectives investigate.



A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood.

What we know:

Around 4:30 a.m., the 39-year-old was shot in the chest while inside a residence in the 5100 block of West Deming Place, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died. As of Thursday morning, he had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.