Wisconsin man charged with attempted murder in suburban dog attack

A Wisconsin man was charged with attempted murder after attacking a parkgoer with his dog Sunday afternoon in suburban McHenry.

Raymond Link, 47, was with his unleashed dog around 3 p.m. in Petersen Park when he allegedly "attacked and battered" a 59-year-old woman who was walking her dog, according to McHenry police.

The woman suffered multiple dog bites and serious injuries to her face. She was transported to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital before she was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, police said.

A 37-year-old man who intervened in the attack was also bitten by the dog and broke his clavicle, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital for treatment.

Police said the attack was unprovoked and there was no connection between the suspect and the victims.

Link's dog fled the area and was later captured and released to the care of McHenry County Animal Control.

Link, of West Allis, Wisconsin, was charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, aggravated battery by strangulation and two counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

Link was taken to McHenry County Jail ahead of his court hearing.