Aurora man led police on chase of up to 123 mph prior to arrest

An Aurora man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase Thursday that resulted in a collision with a Naperville police squad car has been denied pre-trial release.

Around 12:48 a.m., Naperville police officers noticed a vehicle illegally parked in a handicapped space at the Naperville Extended Stay. Officers approached the idling car to find 31-year-old Michael Simmons in the driver’s seat with his eyes closed and his pants around his ankles, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office. Upon being awakened and questioned, Simmons allegedly refused to comply with officers' requests for his driver’s license and insurance.

Simmons allegedly put the vehicle in reverse, striking a marked police squad car, and nearly hitting an officer who had to jump out of the way. He then fled the scene, initiating a pursuit that involved six police vehicles. The chase reached speeds of 123 mph on I-88 and exceeded 100 mph in a construction zone on I-290.

Despite efforts by the Hinsdale and Oak Brook police departments to stop him using spike strips, Simmons continued to drive with two disabled tires until he crashed into a chain-link fence after exiting onto a dead-end street. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Simmons was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and aggravated assault on an officer, both Class 4 felonies. He was also charged with multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, such as reckless driving, driving while license suspended, and unauthorized use of handicapped parking.

Simmons is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 19.