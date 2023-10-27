3 in custody after police chase near Northeastern Illinois University

Chicago police arrested three individuals believed to be involved in a car crash and shooting on the Northwest Side Thursday night.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 5100 block of North Central Park at about 8:43 a.m. and found an SUV that had crashed.

Multiple people fled from the vehicle. Police locked three people wo matched the description of the fleeing suspects in the immediate area of the crash.

Three male suspects were arrested, and multiple firearms were recovered.

No injuries were reported.