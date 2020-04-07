3 killed, 10 shot Monday in Chicago

Three people were killed and ten others wounded Monday in Chicago.

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in South Deering on the South Side.

Officers responded about 1:15 p.m. to 10000 block of South Torrence Avenue and found the man shot in his head and arm, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Police initially listed the address of the shooting in the 10000 block of South Hoxie Avenue.

A man was killed and his brother was wounded in a drive-by in Lawndale on the West Side, authorities say.

They were outside a home in the 1900 block of South Lawndale Avenue at 11:40 a.m. when a vehicle drove past and someone inside opened fire police said.

Devonta Pittman, 20, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The other man, age 19, was struck in the head, police said. His condition was stabilized at the same hospital.

Hours before, a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Little Village on the Lower West Side, police said.

He was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest about 9:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Central Park Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

In non-fatal shootings, a 32-year-old man was shot in Washington Park on the South Side.

About 11:35 p.m. he was standing in the first block of East 57th Street, when two men approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Twenty minutes prior, a 37-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by in Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 11:15 p.m. he was standing on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West Sherwin Avenue, when someone in a passing gold-colored sedan fired shots at him, grazing him on the left leg, police said. He refused treatment.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Chatham on the South Side.

The 51-year-old was found about 10 p.m. in front of a building in the 7900 block of South Prairie Avenue with a trail of blood leading to an alley, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the legs, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown, police said.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the arm in Englewood on the South Side.

The teen was in the back yard of a home about 9 p.m. near South Green Street when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

A man was critically wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle about 7 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Throop Street when two people approached him and unleashed gunfire, police said.

He was struck in the face, abdomen, buttocks and right leg and s taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Two men were wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park.

They were traveling in a vehicle about 5:10 p.m. in the 500 block of South Hamlin Boulevard when they heard gunfire and felt pain, police said.

A 21-year-old man was struck in the shoulder, grazed in the neck and refused medical attention, police said. The other man, 22, was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A man was critically wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

The 22-year-old was in a vehicle about 3:18 p.m. in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, police said.

The man was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 29-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in Gresham on the South Side.

He was standing on the sidewalk about 2:20 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Marshfield Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said.

The man was struck in the ankle and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

Monday’s shootings come after a weekend where two people were killed and 18 others wounded in city-wide shootings.