3 men found shot in West Side garage

Three men were found shot in a garage on Chicago's West Side Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the 4700 block of West Maypole.

According to police, officers responded to the location at about 1:30 a.m., and found three men in a garage, who were all shot.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the groin, and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the ankle, and transported to the hospital in good condition, police said.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the neck, and transported to the hospital in fair condition.

A weapon was recovered from the scene.

No offender is in custody.