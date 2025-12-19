3-month-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in Southwest Side home: police

The Brief A 3-month-old boy was found unresponsive at a home in the 2400 block of South Troy Street and was pronounced dead at St. Anthony Hospital after police were called about 7 a.m. Detectives are investigating the death, and authorities have not released details on what led to the infant’s condition; autopsy results are pending.



An infant has died after being found unresponsive at a home on Chicago’s Southwest Side, authorities said.

What we know:

Chicago police responded about 7 a.m. to a home in the 2400 block of South Troy Street.

A 3-month-old boy was found unresponsive and taken to St. Anthony Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the infant’s condition or said whether anyone is in custody in connection with the death.

What's next:

Detectives are conducting a death investigation. Autopsy results are pending.