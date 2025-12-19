3-month-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in Southwest Side home: police
CHICAGO - An infant has died after being found unresponsive at a home on Chicago’s Southwest Side, authorities said.
What we know:
Chicago police responded about 7 a.m. to a home in the 2400 block of South Troy Street.
A 3-month-old boy was found unresponsive and taken to St. Anthony Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details about what led to the infant’s condition or said whether anyone is in custody in connection with the death.
What's next:
Detectives are conducting a death investigation. Autopsy results are pending.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.