3 people ejected in I-57 rollover crash

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Three people were ejected and seriously injured in a crash Tuesday on Interstate 57 in Morgan Park on the South Side.

They were speeding in the northbound lanes about 4 a.m. around a curve when their vehicle flipped over near 107th Street, Illinois State Police said.

The three, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected from the vehicle, state police said.

Three people were hospitalized in serious-to-critical condition, according to Chicago fire officials. Two were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center while one was taken to Christ Hospital. State police said their conditions had stabilized.

All northbound lanes were closed while Illinois State Police investigated. They were reopened about 5:30 a.m.