3 people shot in separate incidents around Chicago overnight

Three people were shot in three separate incidents across Chicago between Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The victims in these shootings ranged in age from 30 to 54, according to Chicago police.

Shootings across Chicago

Washington Park:

The first shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of South King Drive in the Washington Park neighborhood where a 39-year-old man was walking down the street.

An unknown offender armed with a handgun approached the victim and demanded his property. The offender was unable to get the property and fired shots at the victim, hitting him in the thigh and grazing his palm.

The victim was treated by paramedics and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

Austin:

The second shooting happened in the 5200 block of West Potomac Avenue in Austin, a little after 11:35 p.m. when a 30-year-old man was in the street.

A dark-colored sedan pulled alongside him and an unknown offender fired gunshots at the victim and drove off.

The victim was hit in his foot and treated by paramedics. He was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

Back of the Yards:

Officers responded to a call of a person down in the 1300 block of West 49th Street a little before 4 a.m. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police found a 54-year-old man with three gunshot wounds to his torso. The victim said a car pulled up and an unknown offender fired shots, hit him and fled the scene.

The victim was treated and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.