3 shot near funeral repast on Chicago's South Side

article

Three people were shot Thursday near a funeral repast in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 7:50 p.m., a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu drove by the group in the 900 block of East 79th Street, stopped and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The trio were attending a repast in the area, according to police.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A 45-year-old man was struck in the hand and taken to Jackson Park Hospital, police said. Another woman, 36, was grazed on the thigh and taken to the same hospital, where both were in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.