3 shot, 1 fatally on Chicago's far North Side: police

Three men were shot, one fatally Wednesday night in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.

Around 8:50 p.m., police say the male victims were standing on the sidewalk near the intersection of North Clark Street and West Wallen Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender — possibly more than one.

A male adult was shot in the chest and taken to St. Francis in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

A 43-year-old man was struck in the abdomen by gunfire and transported to Illinois Masonic in fair condition.

A 48-year-old man was shot in the face and taken to St. Francis in fair condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.