3 sought in robbery, beating of Chicago Film Office director

Police are working to track down three people who beat up and robbed the Chicago Film Office director last week in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

Chicago police released video of the suspects Monday night.

According to investigators, the trio attacked Kwame Amoaku around 7:46 a.m. Wednesday outside his home in the 2100 block of West 22nd Place then fleeing in a gray Dodge Caravan, only to return and attack him again, police said.

They stole his credit cards and video from police shows the three entering a clothing store in the North Riverside Park Mall and walking out with packages.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Amoaku was taken to a hospital in serious, but stable condition with a head injury and fractured arm.

Amoaku, 51, was appointed to lead the city's film office in July 2019 by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Prior to his current role, Amoaku was location manager for "Chicago Fire" and for the Netflix movie based on Chicago’s hip-hop scene, "Beats." He also acted in various locally-filmed TV shows, according to a city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four Detectives at (312) 746-8251.

Advertisement

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.